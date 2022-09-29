Letter: Comic change

You guys have really gutted the comic section. The supersized comics (ie expanded to fill the space) means fewer strips per page. Many of these are serialized, so if you don't get the weekly paper, you don't get the series. Also, the funny, witty comics that are aimed more at adults with puns and dry humor are all gone. Dilbert, Get Fuzzy, Pearls Before Swine... Its bad enough you axed Non Sequitur a couple of years ago. Please change them back, or at the very least, put it to a reader vote. Other times you have asked readers to weigh in on the comics. Thank you for listening to your readers.