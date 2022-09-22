 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comic Fiasco

I surrender! I’m giving up. I can’t fight it any longer. For the past two years, every time we have received a notice of a rate increase for our Daily Star subscription (and that seems to be happening more and more often) my husband has insisted that we drop our subscription and just read the news online as all modern folks are doing. The only argument I have been able to make to resist his suggestion is that I might be able to read the news online, but I can’t get my daily dose of humor (comic pages) or my daily intellectual challenge (cryptogram) online. I don’t understand how it’s necessary to publish at least four pages of sports every day and yet not be able to accommodate even one full page of readable (and current) comics. Anyway, I have given up. My husband says to thank whoever is responsible for the new content – it’s going to save us a lot of money.

Lou Terry

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

