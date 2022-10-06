 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comic Tragedy.

People have different tastes in humor. A comic strip that's hilarious to one person may evoke a puzzled "huh?" from another. That said, I think I can say without contradiction that the new assortment of strips is largely poorly drawn, pointless, somewhat stale and lacking in humor. On the other hand, several of the deleted strips were among the best in the nation. I agree that support of local reportage is an essential resource and is the very reason I subscribe, but the sacrifice of the comics seems like a zero-sum decision that is uncalled for. In the past the paper has put comic choices to a vote of the readers. If we can't have a vote, at least run a straw poll to gauge our sentiments.

Chuck Nathan

West side

