 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: comical legislation
View Comments

Letter: comical legislation

  • Comments

Having lived in AZ for decades, our legislators have provided me with many laufgable proposals. I have shared some of the more ridiculous examples with family and friends accross the U S. We have enjoyed an good head-shaking laugh at some of them.

The latest entry into this comedic foolishness comes from Rep. Michelle Udall (R) Mesa. She proposed school teachers that don't teach 'both sides' of controversial (not defined) issues could be ponished. I am sure the flat-earth believers are pleased. Oh, wait...Rep. Udall verbally excluded them in defense of her ammendment.

Climate change?? Fair game. Civil war causes?? Fair game. 2020 presidential election?? Ditto. Hmmm...methinks I smell a big lie advocate. What think you?

Bernie Bennett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News