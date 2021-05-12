Letter: comical legislation

Having lived in AZ for decades, our legislators have provided me with many laufgable proposals. I have shared some of the more ridiculous examples with family and friends accross the U S. We have enjoyed an good head-shaking laugh at some of them.
The latest entry into this comedic foolishness comes from Rep. Michelle Udall (R) Mesa. She proposed school teachers that don't teach 'both sides' of controversial (not defined) issues could be ponished. I am sure the flat-earth believers are pleased. Oh, wait...Rep. Udall verbally excluded them in defense of her ammendment.
Climate change?? Fair game. Civil war causes?? Fair game. 2020 presidential election?? Ditto. Hmmm...methinks I smell a big lie advocate. What think you?
Bernie Bennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.