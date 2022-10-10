Letter: Comics and crossword puzzles

I was a tad apprehensive about the change when I read about it but was willing to see it first. I don’t mind the horoscope even though I know it’s hooey. I don’t need fashion advice nor want it. I don’t like that there is only one crossword puzzle. But the new and improved comics page is neither. It’s been decimated. I hate it. I need the comics to laugh.

I don’t want to cancel the local newspaper. I feel it is important to support it. I grew up watching my parents read it ever day. I did the same once I learned how to read. The op ed page is an essential read as are the letters to the editor. And I’d miss Fitzsimmons’s columns and cartoons.

I’m still sitting on the fence. Keep it or cancel? Please help me me an informed decision.

Gerry Hicks

South side