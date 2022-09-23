Letter: Comics and Puzzles Page James Reynolds, Green Valley Sep 23, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to the changes that you have made we will not be renewing our subscription.Please reconsider your decision.James ReynoldsGreen ValleyDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Green Valley Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Katie Hobbs' disingenuous securing Arizona ad Democrat candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs is running a TV ad featuring Pima Count Sheriff Nanos and Santa Cruz County Sheriff Hathaway, both… Letter: Hobbs vs Lake Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra… Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right! Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th… Letter: Juan Ciscomani for District 6 There is a new face running for U.S. House of Representatives, District 6, Republican conservative Juan Ciscomani. He is a first generation Am… Letter: Lee Enterprises 75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res… Letter: Kris Mayes for Democracy and Women Kris Mayes for Democracy and Women Letter: When a poll is not a poll On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer… Letter: Impact of Biden Economy in Tucson President Biden tells us that there has been ‘historic and life changing economic gains’ since he took office 18 months ago. At that time: Letter: Purple for Parents Candidates aren't right for CFSD As a parent of a Catalina Foothills School District middle schooler, a dedicated school volunteer, a public education proponent, and voter, I … Letter: Debate I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.” Comments may be used in print.