Letter: Comics and puzzles

The Arizona Daily Star is really an exceptional daily newspaper, and has managed to weather the move away from print journalism and all the changes over the last decades. We have subscribed to the print edition for over 35 years, and really appreciate the depth of local coverage. We were surprised to open the paper today to a greatly reduced and disappointing comics and puzzle section, and the addition of a half-page of horoscopes! Wondering if you did focus groups to determine preferences of your readers? We went to the puzzles and comics link, and were redirected to the disappointing USA today puzzles page. We're especially missing the Cryptoquip, which has to be done on paper and didn't even show up on the Puzzles link. Our preference would be to skip the horoscopes and use that space to bring back Cryptoquip, a family favorite, and some of the current comic strips such as Dilbert, Rubes, Crankshaft, Adam and Sally Forth. Please consider making adjustments to the comics and puzzles.