 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Comics and puzzles

  • Comments

The Arizona Daily Star is really an exceptional daily newspaper, and has managed to weather the move away from print journalism and all the changes over the last decades. We have subscribed to the print edition for over 35 years, and really appreciate the depth of local coverage. We were surprised to open the paper today to a greatly reduced and disappointing comics and puzzle section, and the addition of a half-page of horoscopes! Wondering if you did focus groups to determine preferences of your readers? We went to the puzzles and comics link, and were redirected to the disappointing USA today puzzles page. We're especially missing the Cryptoquip, which has to be done on paper and didn't even show up on the Puzzles link. Our preference would be to skip the horoscopes and use that space to bring back Cryptoquip, a family favorite, and some of the current comic strips such as Dilbert, Rubes, Crankshaft, Adam and Sally Forth. Please consider making adjustments to the comics and puzzles.

People are also reading…

Lori and Ron Nelson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs Won't Debate

I'm not sure if I get the writers intent. Is he for or against Hobbs? "It doesn't demonstrate confidence" he says. Confidence in what and whos…

Letter: price of ignorance

All of my life in Arizona, I've really hated dealing with what I call anger through ignorance. Lately, this problem seems to be exploding expo…

Letter: Public school funding

In this morning's Star (9/11/2022) I read the opinion piece 'Arizona public schools and the common good' regarding public school funding in Ar…

Letter: Masters quick on Flip Flop

Some of the more extreme anti-abortion stances have been removed from Blake Masters' website after he won the GOP nomination. Does he think no…

Letter: growth/water supply

I always read with interest about growth and water supply in Tucson. These are not compatible issues. New homes and businesses require water. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News