Letter: Comics and Puzzles

I am sorry, but I have to agree with the majority of the readers complaints about the change in your comics and puzzles. If I understand correctly, this was more of a corporate decision than a local decision. That makes it more understandable, but it doesn't make it right. Getting rid of Family Circus and Dilbert? Seriously?
I also want to say that I agree with Judy Willmot's letter about why we read the Star in the first place. Local, local, local. Everything else can be found on national news feeds.
Jeffery Miller
Northwest side
