Letter: Comics Calamity

Wow, you guys sure took a meat cleaver to the Sunday comics! I guess we can call it the "Sunday Morning Massacre." My wife and I ended our subscription to the Star years ago - we didn't want to continue to pay for special sports sections we never read or an online platform we never used - but we continued to buy the Sunday paper. We enjoyed the comics and catching up on local news over Sunday breakfast. Now that you've cast off a lot of great strips and replaced them with old, tired retreads, you've given us one less reason to include the Star in our Sunday routine. Such a shame.