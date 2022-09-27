 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Comics Calamity

  • Comments

Wow, you guys sure took a meat cleaver to the Sunday comics! I guess we can call it the "Sunday Morning Massacre." My wife and I ended our subscription to the Star years ago - we didn't want to continue to pay for special sports sections we never read or an online platform we never used - but we continued to buy the Sunday paper. We enjoyed the comics and catching up on local news over Sunday breakfast. Now that you've cast off a lot of great strips and replaced them with old, tired retreads, you've given us one less reason to include the Star in our Sunday routine. Such a shame.

Stephen Pender

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News