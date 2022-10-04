 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comics canceled - are you kidding?

TO: Mr John D'Oriando, MS Jill Jorden Spitz, Mr Mark Lolwing and Ms Heather Locke

As the AZ Star wrote "Change is tough" regarding canceling most of our comics. So how about if we all cancel our subscriptions to the paper? Is that tough enough for you, AZ Star? I agree with Patricia Howel of Vail in today's Letters to the Editor - "What are you thinking?" I do not want to read a computer at the breakfast table. I look forward to reading all the comics each morning. You canceled most of my favorite comics and reduced the reading from one and a half pages to just a half page and filled it with crummy comics. I am giving the Star one week to reverse its decision and to bring back our comics or I will cancel my subscription to the paper. Change is tough - will others follow?

Reed Olson

Green Valley, AZ

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

