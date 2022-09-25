 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comics change

In Monday’s newspaper, I had read about the changes to the paper. On Tuesday, I opened as usual to the comics and was shocked! Where were the rest? So, I reread the changes and still understand the need. Over the 25 years we’ve lived here, the paper has had to change to deal with digital content and I was alright with that. I use my computer all day for research and writing. I read the printed newspaper because it feeds my mind but the comics, they’re special because they feed my soul. I admit to having a hard time adjusting to losing many of them. But, no matter, I will not cancel my subscription.

Marge Ansley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

