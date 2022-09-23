Letter: Comics, crossword puzzle page no longer fun

As a long time subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star I am very disappointed about your decision to change the comics and the crossword puzzle formats. I have been enjoying reading the comics and working on the crossword puzzles. My joy comes from reading the newspaper not from a laptop, pad or phone. I am sad to see the changes you made with fewer comics and only one crossword puzzle. I do not want to make the decision to unsubscribe from the paper.
Please reconsider.
Denise Ariew
Foothills
