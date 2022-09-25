Letter: Comics page

I always enjoyed reading the Arizona Daily Star along with my morning's hot cup of coffee. I always saved the comics for last as they were my "dessert du jour". Some made me smile and sometimes even chuckle.

Now my daily comics have been downsized and some have even been dropped! The Sunday comics have been totally replaced.

I acknowledge there are major issues happening on our world, but this 76 year old sure appreciated a respite from it all.

Please bring back the daily/Sunday comics.

Pam Scott

East side