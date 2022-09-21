Letter: COMICS/PUZZLES

I have to say "AMEN" to every word written to the editor by Patricia Howell about your change in the comics and puzzles page. My husband will not go near a computer so there is no chance he will view your news that way. We are old people and we enjoy relaxing by actually holding the newspaper in our hands while we sip our morning coffee. Ocassionally we look over the top of the page to see something on TV With your change, the print is so small we are squinting through our eyeglasses and muttering because the cryptoquote is gone. AGAIN, what are you thinking?