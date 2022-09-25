Letter: Comics sacrificed

Wow, just returned from vacation and was perusing today's paper to catch up on local news but wait! Discovered the comics page has been attacked by Russian hackers. Or at least I assumed so until I read this change was implemented while I was away on purpose? Obviously management doesn't know or care about what's important to their readers. Bad news can be found anywhere - the comics shouldn't be sacrificed to cut costs. Soon we'll all be reading the Arizona Republic and reminiscing about the good old days.