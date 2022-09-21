Letter: Comics

I think the Arizona Daily Star is making a huge mistake in dropping the comics and puzzles. In a time when newspapers are struggling to keep readership you are alienating the majority of your readership.

I personally do not like reading news on line because it is too time consuming to sort through what is real and what is fabricated. Now trying to find the comics I have been following for years takes half the morning because some of them are not included in your "free" for readers. Plus they are TINY!

I have been reading a newspaper since I was in the 8th grade and as a whole enjoy the Star. I don't want to give it up.

Please reconsider. I think you will find that only a few will write in their disappointment, but will just drop their subscriptions.

Ann Shultz

Oracle