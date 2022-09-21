 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Comics

  • Comments

I think the Arizona Daily Star is making a huge mistake in dropping the comics and puzzles. In a time when newspapers are struggling to keep readership you are alienating the majority of your readership.

I personally do not like reading news on line because it is too time consuming to sort through what is real and what is fabricated. Now trying to find the comics I have been following for years takes half the morning because some of them are not included in your "free" for readers. Plus they are TINY!

I have been reading a newspaper since I was in the 8th grade and as a whole enjoy the Star. I don't want to give it up.

Please reconsider. I think you will find that only a few will write in their disappointment, but will just drop their subscriptions.

Ann Shultz

People are also reading…

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News