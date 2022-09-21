Letter: comics

The Star strikes one more blow to

the elderly. At 83 with mobility problems,

COPD glaucoma, diabetes etc.

one of the few pleasures

I had left was reading the comics and doing

the crossword over breakfast. Now, just a

few comics and the times crossword I find

to difficult. I know getting the comics back

is probably impossible, but could you at least

give me the “easy” crossword back.

Dale Bergstrom

East side