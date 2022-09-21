Letter: comics

The Star strikes one more blow to
the elderly. At 83 with mobility problems,
COPD glaucoma, diabetes etc.
one of the few pleasures
I had left was reading the comics and doing
the crossword over breakfast. Now, just a
few comics and the times crossword I find
to difficult. I know getting the comics back
is probably impossible, but could you at least
give me the “easy” crossword back.
Dale Bergstrom
East side
