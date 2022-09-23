Letter: Comics

I have been a print subscriber for years and very was dismayed to read about the change in Comics and puzzles to be eliminated. What Brain Trust decided that this new format was better for us readers. Oh right, we could look at the online version to see what was eliminated. I also read the caveat in the Sunday edition of 9-18-22, apologizing for the Sunday comics that we would normally see would change as of 9-25-22. That will be a single page printed on both sides. Why wans't the Liberal comic strip Doonesbury elimnated. It was recently brought back for publication. All of the comics that are 'left' are minutuarized, but not Doonesbury.