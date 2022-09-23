Letter: Comics

As a decades-long subscriber to the Star, I must add my comments to those already published. The revised offering of comics is appalling, shameful and not worth the price of admission! I do certainly agree with those who say the changes will mainly affect your older audience who want the familiar, printed comics, tv schedule, and puzzles. The paper is for your customers' enjoyment, not your convenience. Grrr! Don't hold your breath for a subscription renewal.
Gloria Fenner
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.