Letter: Comics

It is with regret that I am canceling my subscription to the Star. It was a poor decision to eliminate some of the good comics--Mutts, Adam, Lola--and replace them with stale ones: Peanuts (died decades ago--let it rest in peace); Garfield (boring version of Get Fuzzy); and For Better or Worse, which I grew up on but I will now die before Grandfather in the script does.
Sadly, the most likely reason for your poor choices is, once again, money. But my price continues to go up while the paper goes down.
Michael Wheeler
Northwest side
