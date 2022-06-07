Letter: Coming elections

My suggestion is that The Star publish a complete list of all candidates for every state and local office in Arizona as soon as possible. The primaries are coming up soon and there are many candidates, some with a shady record. There are only a few candidates that are advertising on local TV. I have no ides of the qualifications, or lack thereof, of most of these individuals. If we had a list we can monitor the various comments in newspaper articles and letters to the editor about them. We can then make better informed decisions during the primaries. By the time of the general election we uniformed voters may have already selected duds for the general election.