Letter: Coming Elections

Many thanks to Art DiSalvo, who wrote to suggest that the Star provide information about primary candidates in list format.  As the premier news source in Southern Arizona, the Star is the logical place for readers to access information that empowers them to exercise their civic responsibilities.  I would also suggest that the Star could further civic participation by publishing not only candidate information, but also information about other types of civic engagement.  For example, citizen initiative petitions are currently being circulated - a list would be helpful of where and when they can be signed; or what, where, and when public hearings are occurring.  These are the activities that allow citizens to have a voice. Arizona has more avenues for direct democracy than any other state. But sadly, there is no easy way to discover how to participate.  Perhaps the Star could fulfill its own civic responsibility by publishing this type of information in list format on a regular basis so it can easily be accessed by the voting public.

Greer Warren

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

