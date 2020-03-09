Letter: Comments by Sen. Schumer
Letter: Comments by Sen. Schumer

To your growing list of failures of judgement, you must now add direct threats of physical harm to two justices of the United States Supreme Court. You must also add the lie, spoken by you directly through the camera to the citizens of New York, to the citizens of all the other States and to millions of illegals, that you REALLY intended to threaten your colleagues with dire political consequences for defending the lives of unborn babies. Further, you have insulted the Brooklyn born by suggesting your words were the product of "blunt speaking" and not the direct threat you actually uttered.

I believe your list is now long enough to require your resignation from the Senate and the enjoyment of a comfortable, tax-payer funded retirement.

David Lyddon

West side

