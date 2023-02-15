Take a bow Commissioner Kozachik for the big orange container you installed outside Ward 6 that accepts most of that plastic Waste Management and other local haulers won’t recycle. Plastic packaging for so many products cannot easily be recycled; it’s frustrating to buy something with a wrapping that will just get buried in a landfill and stay there for who knows how long. That something useful emerges on the recycled end of that orange container makes my day.