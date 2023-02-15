Take a bow Commissioner Kozachik for the big orange container you installed outside Ward 6 that accepts most of that plastic Waste Management and other local haulers won’t recycle. Plastic packaging for so many products cannot easily be recycled; it’s frustrating to buy something with a wrapping that will just get buried in a landfill and stay there for who knows how long. That something useful emerges on the recycled end of that orange container makes my day.
What’s next? Maybe Waste Management leading the way to make Commissioner Kozachik’s one off effort one for all of us.
Rick Rappaport
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.