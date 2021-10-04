 Skip to main content
Letter: Committed to Sustainable Beef Production
Letter: Committed to Sustainable Beef Production

Cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.

For me to properly do my job I must consistently act in the best interest of the ecosystems on my ranch.

Our cattle grazing program allows the land to have extended rest which maximizes carbon sequestration and enhances soil quality. Grasses remove carbon from the atmosphere, storing it in the soil and cattle grazing accelerates carbon storage and creates more nutrient-rich soil. Optimally healthy land promotes an environment where about 15 endangered wildlife species thrive.

To further conserve the water supply we’re covering water storage tanks to reduce evaporation. My family takes great pride in knowing we’re providing the country with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.

Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it is produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, across America.

Iam Tomlinson

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

