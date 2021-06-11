Letter: Common Sense Counting

I counted my toes three times = 10. Numbers don’t lie. The people responsible for counting our ballots, counted them three times and got the same number. Republicans & Democrats were elected — something that has happened here in Arizona for over 100 years. We need to trust in our electoral system. If the Democrats were cheating, why did they elect a Republican legislature? Is that too sane a question?
We drive down the right side of the road. We stop at stop signs. People who ignore these rules create chaos.
I know that Karen Fann & her merry men are having fun and minting money off promoting the fraud hoax. They need to drive in the right lane now! The "Poor Boys” are watching all these shenanigans. Hope that don’t get any more ideas that following the rules is a farce.
Linda Butler
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.