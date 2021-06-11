 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Common Sense Counting
View Comments

Letter: Common Sense Counting

  • Comments

I counted my toes three times = 10. Numbers don’t lie. The people responsible for counting our ballots, counted them three times and got the same number. Republicans & Democrats were elected — something that has happened here in Arizona for over 100 years. We need to trust in our electoral system. If the Democrats were cheating, why did they elect a Republican legislature? Is that too sane a question?

We drive down the right side of the road. We stop at stop signs. People who ignore these rules create chaos.

I know that Karen Fann & her merry men are having fun and minting money off promoting the fraud hoax. They need to drive in the right lane now! The "Poor Boys” are watching all these shenanigans. Hope that don’t get any more ideas that following the rules is a farce.

Linda Butler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shaming the shamers

Re Pudge Johnson's May 24 letter "Sick of shamers always butting in." He apparently thinks the best way to discourage people from shaming othe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News