Letter: Communism is When Free Stuff?
Re: the January 7th letter, “Free bus service is communism”. If free public transportation is communism than I will gladly join arms with my comrades on the Tucson City Council in the noble fight create a robust transportation system for all of the metro area! Color me a pink commie but I look forward to next Wednesday when I am able to rid myself of my four wheeled ball and chain that is my private vehicle and instead, simultaneously listen to Westside Gunn and scroll Twitter while getting to class. Even better, why waste time with Uber and Lyft (no disrespect, Mama Bear) when after a tough day on campus, I can take the responsible roundtrip transport to my local watering hole? Nothing like a fish bowl from the Hut and some modern streetcar camaraderie. But sure, “communism”! Ooga Booga!

Rodrigo Guerrero

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

