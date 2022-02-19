 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: community action needed
Letter: community action needed

Look, we are all sick of the pandemic, its disruption to “normal” life. Yet, I don’t think any of us are comfortable with about 2000 COVID-19 deaths per day. I certainly am not! So where to now? We need to take seriously a community responsibility: when you are inside and in close proximity- wear a mask (they do help), if you are feeling sick, stay home! If you come in contact with some who has COVID-19, alert your friends and close associates so they can be aware and alert. Most importantly, get vaccinated and boosted! I have given up believing that more can be demanded, especially of that percentage that focuses more on “me” than “we”. Please just do the minimum above and let’s move forward together!

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

