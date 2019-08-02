A .1% or .2% sales tax increase could provide base funding for a community benefit trust that would directly enhance the lives of many Tucsonans who are barely getting by. Local incomes are less and less able to support decent housing and other parts of life with rising costs. Establishing a revenue flow up front, the trust could slowly build capacity to complement current programs. The trust would be transparent, not for profit, use best practices from around the country and have a lean staff.
The purpose of the trust would be to enhance the common good, with early emphasis on increasing the amount of work force housing available to below 80% median wage residents. The trust could build ownership of residential land in Tucson through gifts, government transfer and purchase, and build/rehab residences for those being most affected by precarious finances. Just as pre-K education is underfunded in Tucson, so are other aspects of our common good, particularly relating to struggling residents who are barely getting by.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
