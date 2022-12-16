Letter: Community development

In order for a community to grow properly, and not have some activities
override others, county planners need to be cognicent of the effects of
their decisions. We hear that a couple of new businesses will be
starting soon, employing hundreds of new workers. I wonder if our
planners are considering the effects of these new residents will have on
the current housing shortages? There are not now sufficient apartments
and homes on the market to satisfy the current need.
Perhaps the incoming commercial interests should share in the
requirements for housing their businesses will demand? It will make
hiring easier, too if newcomers will be able to see sufficient,
reasonably priced housing available to them,
Of course, other community needs will develop as time goes by. Lets hope
our community leaders will be able to solve these pressing problems as
they arrive, tho perhaps they should be thinking about them now!
Kay Coriell
Eastside
