Letter: Community development

In order for a community to grow properly, and not have some activities

override others, county planners need to be cognicent of the effects of

their decisions. We hear that a couple of new businesses will be

starting soon, employing hundreds of new workers. I wonder if our

planners are considering the effects of these new residents will have on

the current housing shortages? There are not now sufficient apartments

and homes on the market to satisfy the current need.

Perhaps the incoming commercial interests should share in the

requirements for housing their businesses will demand? It will make

hiring easier, too if newcomers will be able to see sufficient,

reasonably priced housing available to them,

Of course, other community needs will develop as time goes by. Lets hope

our community leaders will be able to solve these pressing problems as

they arrive, tho perhaps they should be thinking about them now!

Kay Coriell

Eastside

Kay Coriell

East side