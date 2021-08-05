Letter: Community Food Bank Playing Politics

RE: the July 24 article, “Tucson to vote on $15 minimum wage”.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona makes pleas for donations of food and money but then turns around and doles out a $50,000 campaign contribution?! If they choose to make a public announcement in support of a political interest, that’s one thing – and with potential consequence – but taking money donated to help feed the hungry and squander it on politics is flat out wrong! I’m surprised the Community Food Bank is allowed to keep their tax deductible status now that they’re acting like a political action committee. Although a person can ask their donation be restricted in use, there's no guarantee they won’t supplant with non-restricted funds for their political activities. There are numerous worthy charities to support, but so long as the Community Food Bank wastes my donations on politics, they’re off my list and will not get one cent more from me.
Mike Sacco
East side
