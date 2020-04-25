Letter: Community Gardens Grow Great Food!
Letter: Community Gardens Grow Great Food!

Re: the April 9 article "Exploring Pantano Wash leads to chickens, history lesson."

Thanks for your Caliente column by Peter Woods this week that mentioned the Gregory School Community Garden as one stop on his adventures on The Loop. At Community Gardens of Tucson, our 400+ gardeners at 21 gardens all over town grow our own organic food to keep our families supplied with nutritious fresh produce. These days we're harvesting asparagus, snow peas, chard, spinach, carrots, beets, artichokes, the tail end of our broccoli and cauliflower, and various other crops.

We invite your readers to join us!! Many of our gardens have available plots just waiting for folks who want to grow their own. Check out our website at www.communitygardensoftucson.org for more information.

Hope to see you in the garden!

Bruce Plenk

Northeast side

