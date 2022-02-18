Letter: Community Safety Program According to Steve Kozachik

Re: the Feb. 16 article "City program has potential; 'just need to start doing it'."
Quote from Steve Kozachik in Wednesday's Star: "If some guy is strung out on opioids, that may manifest itself as a law enforcement issue when he burglarizes a house and steals your computer, but the underlying cause is what we're trying to get to, so (the goal is) mainly treating the cause instead of criminalizing the person for something that is really treatable."
What was Kozachik thinking? Is it that when some crook breaks into my house and steals my computer, I am supposed to be gentle with him and ask him why he broke into my house? That is pure nonsense. I will never do that. My pistol will be in his face. If he will not leave immediately, I will shoot him and deal with the problems later.
Fran Gordon
Green Valley
