There's a little known Treasure right here in our Community ... The COMMUNITY PLAYERS Theatre Group! A small theatre Group with BIG Talent. Located on Oracle Road at The Playhouse. Currently performing, " ARSENIC & OLD LACE." We attended Sunday's Matinee and we're really entertained. The atmosphere is cozy and intimate, right up close with the actors. The Play was amusing, the Actors did an Outstanding job! There's a small little concession stand too that sells THE Best Fudge. Check it out! It's certainly worth the price of Admission, which by the way, is very reasonable too!
CAROL HAYDEN
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.