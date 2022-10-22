 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comparing Primary and General Election Profiles.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission puts out a pamphlet of candidate statements for the primary and general elections. For the general election, candidates can choose to use the same language that they used in the primary or they can choose to change it.

For statewide office, it should come as no surprise that the Republicans who had expressed their loyalty to Trump in the primary removed that language for the general election. They also removed more divisive language. The Republican candidate for Attorney General removed references to “God-given-Freedoms” and a statement “They demonize our police while idolizing criminals.” The Republican candidate for State Treasurer removed references to “woke corporations” and “Climate Czar John Kerry.”

The Democrats did not need to remove such divisive language. The only reference to Trump was added by the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State referring to a time of “Trump-fueled conspiracies”.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

