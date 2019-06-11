Re: the June 7 article "Tucson councilman opens ward office to migrant families."
Councilman Steve Kozachik deserves praise and support for his decision to provide shelter for migrant families in his Ward 6 office. When use of the Benedictine monastery's space grew beyond capacity, Kozachik's action to provide assistance reflected an action based on ethics rather than political gain. If controversy follows, I urge support for Councilman Kozachik and the care for these migrant families.
Roger Shanley
East side
