Letter: complaint cancel subscription

Of all things you eliminated my comics. I am a senior citizen. We are the ones who subscribe and that you need to depend on for subscriber's. some how your decision makers are stupid. The best customer is to keep the ones you have. . We are old. We spend money. we read the newspaper and yet you don't cater to us. You put in a big sports section with no advertising. the text is to small to read including the comics. Some of us are not good computer users and we used to enjoy reading the paper around the table. You wander why your subscription base is getting smaller. Well i am giving you the answer. you are young educated and un-informed about what makes the world go around. We are interested in geopolitics, birds, wildlife, museums, nature issue and current events. , not the superfluous junk you select to publish. If you would ask what we want we would tell you . Young people don't read! WE DO!