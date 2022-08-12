Letter: Complete Absence of Republicans

George Will is certainly one of the brightest, most eloquent and lucid people in the country I try to read everything he writes. I do not agree with him a lot but his thinking is so very precise that I ( a longtime registered Democrat ) enjoy following him. He is indeed the most worthy and able successor to William F. Buckley as the intellectual voice of Conservatives. He also very publically withdrew from the Republican party upon it's stomaching donald trump.
Britain has had for hundreds of years the notion of " The loyal opposition " or those not in power but still loyal to Britain. Therein lies the rub. The vile and treasonous traitors on our ballots under the " R " heading ARE NOT REBUBLICANS !!! they are maga turncoats who have no loyalty whatsoever other than to their would-be dictator and their white nationalist sharia state, certainly nothing to do with Republicans.
Timothy Canny
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.