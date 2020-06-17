Letter: Compliance with COVID recommendations

So we are opening our facilities with the caveat that all people visiting such businesses comply with certain limitations recommended by the CDC. The problem is, as anyone can see, people are not complying with those recommendations. Recent trips to the grocery store for necessary supplies confirm less than one third are wearing masks, a CDC recommendation. I wear a mask, but that only protects others from me. I am in a threatened subgroup of people especially susceptible to complications including death from the virus. It's unconscionable that there is not an order that all facilities deemed essential, such as grocery stores, require patrons to wear masks for the protection of at risk populations. If everyone wears masks, everyone is protected and our current spike will smooth. Ducey, do your job. Mandate the order for people to wear masks in essential businesses. And set an example by wearing one.
Bruce Fulton
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
