Letter: Compliance with COVID recommendations
View Comments

Letter: Compliance with COVID recommendations

So we are opening our facilities with the caveat that all people visiting such businesses comply with certain limitations recommended by the CDC. The problem is, as anyone can see, people are not complying with those recommendations. Recent trips to the grocery store for necessary supplies confirm less than one third are wearing masks, a CDC recommendation. I wear a mask, but that only protects others from me. I am in a threatened subgroup of people especially susceptible to complications including death from the virus. It's unconscionable that there is not an order that all facilities deemed essential, such as grocery stores, require patrons to wear masks for the protection of at risk populations. If everyone wears masks, everyone is protected and our current spike will smooth. Ducey, do your job. Mandate the order for people to wear masks in essential businesses. And set an example by wearing one.

Bruce Fulton

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News