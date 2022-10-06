 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comprehension

Reading the letters to the editor, it is clear the Arizona school system is doing a wonderful job of teaching Arizonians how to read. Where the system is failing is in comprehension. "Now he has deemed 74 million that voted for Donald Trump as anarchists" as one writer stated. President Biden said "MEGA Republicans" not all Republicans. Comprehension is the problem. Picking little bits here and there is not comprehension it is propaganda at its finest. Propaganda is the dissemination of lies to influence and manipulate someone. There is a difference.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

