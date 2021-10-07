 Skip to main content
Letter: Comprehensive Sexual Health Education in Arizona
We need schools to offer comprehensive, age-appropriate sexual health education in the state of Arizona. As a Master of Public Health Student at the University of Arizona Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health studying health promotion sciences, it is extremely frustrating to see the lack of options offered to our youth. Currently, Arizona has an “opt-in” policy which means many students do not receive any formal sex education at all. The benefits of a comprehensive sex education curriculum include delaying the initiation of sex and increased contraceptive and condom use, leading to less teen pregnancies, and protecting against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and have improved academic performance (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020). Let’s protect our youth by giving them the tools to decrease sexual risk behaviors by promoting the implementation of age-appropriate comprehensive sexual health education in Arizona schools.

Josie Eck

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

