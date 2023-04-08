Now the legislature wants to allow parents with concealed-carry permits to take a loaded gun onto school campuses to avoid the inconvenience of unloading and reloading the gun. The reason, according to Michael Infanzon, lobbyist for the Arizona Citizens Defense League? "Loading and unloading a firearm exacerbates accidental discharges."

Color me stupid, but if a gun owner can not be trusted to load and unload a gun safely without causing it to discharge, should that person be allowed to take a gun onto school grounds? And, after the takeover of a school's administrative offices by angry parents in Vail, it seems that parents are not exempt from violent actions against school staff.