Letter: Concerned Mom about Concealed Carry on AZ Colleges Campuses
Letter: Concerned Mom about Concealed Carry on AZ Colleges Campuses

My daughter is a U of A grad student. I worry that if Senate Bill SB1123 becomes law, concealed carry of guns will be allowed at public colleges. She’s in a condensed and stressful program with students who are over 21 and with some who own guns. I’m fine with that, not with bringing concealed guns into her classrooms at such a stressful time in these students’ lives. Imagine a student finds out that a professor gave them a failing grade and irrationally thinks that a career to which they’ve dedicated many years and money is ruined. They’ll have a gun with them already, but won’t have time to reflect, talk with professor, other students, a counselor. As a Moms Demand Action volunteer I’ve learned this isn’t far-fetched; people under 25 have an undeveloped prefrontal cortex. Students will be able to act on irrational thoughts immediately. My daughter can get injured or worse. Graduate programs are already stressful, let’s not make them deadly, too

Nevine Melikian

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

