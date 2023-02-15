Dear Editor,

As residents of Tucson, we are writing to urge the city to prioritize repairing and maintaining its roads. Many roads in our city are in a state of disrepair with potholes, cracks and other damage that pose a hazard to drivers. Not only is this an issue of safety but it is also costing taxpayers money due to costly repairs and maintenance.

Investing in the repair and maintenance of these roads will create safer driving conditions for citizens as well as reduce costs associated with road repairs. Additionally, preventative measures such as regular inspections should be taken by the city so that further damage can be avoided before it occurs. We believe this important issue needs greater attention from our local government officials who have been elected on their promise to make Tucson a safe place for everyone living here or visiting us from out-of-towners alike!

We thank you for your consideration on this matter and hope you will help spread awareness about how investing in

Benjamin Bernstein

East side