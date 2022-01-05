 Skip to main content
Letter: Condition of Roads
Letter: Condition of Roads

You've probably heard it many times before, but here goes on the horrid conditions of Tucson streets. I'm looking for a place to move in my retirement. Seeing the appalling condition of the city streets tells me city government has a big problem. It's a red flag, just like the crime I want to leave in San Francisco--something's not right with the government. Every driver is replacing their shocks/struts at a rate of, say, $1200 way too soon, due to the bumpy, torn up, cracking roads. What's with all the diversions and cones and lane weirdness with no one working at the myriad sites? What a mess! Hurray for the streetcars, but you can't neglect the tax paying driver. Otherwise, I enjoyed your city. Downtown looks wonderful, especially at night.

Gretchen Thometz

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

