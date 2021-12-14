Letter: Condition of Tucson

A few months ago, I wrote a Guest Opinion column regarding the condition of our roads and crime rate.which is higher than any other Arizona city our size.
Well, things have not gotten better but a lot worse. Our streets are falling apart, our traffic is totally out of control and our streets are like the wild west out there.
We can't blame this on our police force as they are under manned and under paid. I see more fire trucks on the road than police cars
A couple of days ago, I saw on the national news that a dozen US cities have set annual murder records with three weeks left in 2021. Tucson was included on that list. With the current state of Tucson, one of the problems we are going to have is getting our city back under control. This will be hard to do but it can be done.
Pat Darcy
Midtown
