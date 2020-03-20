Letter: CONFEDERATE FLAG AT RODEO PARADE
What most folks don't realize is that Robert E Lee, after the war asked that there be ' no monuments ' or statues that would glorify the Civil War !!

He wrote several times to the papers stating that it was not a justifiable war. The only reason he fought was to help his neighbors. He freed the slaves that he inherited from his wife's estate and didn't want the war glorified in history.

The flag does just that ! And it shouldn't be in our parade.

Thomas Jones

North side

