Letter: Confederate Flag Ban

Re: the March 6 letter "Rodeo parade says 'Rebel' version of Confederate flag will no longer fly."
Freedom of speech, the fundamental right of all Americans, is meaningless if it only applies to socially acceptable, politically correct speech and thoughts. It was meant to protect minority thoughts and viewpoints, even those that might be and probably are reprehensible to most of us. Social justice warriors who are on a campaign to deny all but politically correct speech and viewpoints are abrogating that freedom of speech. It’s disturbing that if the ACLU, who defended the right of Nazis to march in 1978 Skokie, Illinois, understood this, why cannot certain elected officials in our fair city do the same? Sometimes all it takes is an open mind, and a little courage.
“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” - a stirring maxim often attributed to Voltaire.
Richard Lansdowne
Marana
