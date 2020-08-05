You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Confederate flag display at Az Historical Society
It seems there's a dust-up behind the currently Covid closed doors of our state's Arizona Historical Society involving the removal of the five flags displayed in the entryway. They consisted of the Spanish, Mexican, Confederate, United States, and Arizona flags comprising a visual trajectory of Tucson's governance since her inception in 1775. In an abundance of political correctness, it has been deemed wise to remove all of the flags rather than display the controversial Confederate flag. I understand the wisdom of removing public displays glorifying a past painful for so many. It should be noted, however, that the flag in question is not the infamous battle flag which has become so inflammatory but rather the First Confederate National Flag which has horizontal stripes and not the notorious x configuration. In this context (a museum charged with illuminating the truth of an unvarnished past) I find this a misstep and in grave error.

constance lauth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

