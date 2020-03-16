Letter: Confederate Flag in Tucson's History

Re: the march 11 article "Removing the Confederate flag would ignore Tucson's history."
I must take strong issue with Albrecht Classen's column. I think we need to look to Germany for some guidance here. The Nazi Party controlled Germany for twelve years during which time they killed 12 million of their people, including six million Jews. After they were defeated in WWII, the German Government made displaying the Swastika, the symbol of the Nazis, illegal. The reason was that the symbol represented a horrific period of German history.
Let us turn to what the Confederate flag symbolizes in U.S. history, especially to our black sisters and brothers. And although I am white, I have been graced with black friends for over 50 years, so I believe I am qualified to express an opinion on this subject.
Very simply the Confederate flag represents over 200 years of enslavement, lynching, and other mistreatment of blacks, followed by 85 years of Jim Crow laws. Let the flag be ignored. Spare black people further hurt.
Gerry Lessells
Northwest side
